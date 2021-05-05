Education Foundation’s $60,000 scholarship helps senior go to Georgetown University

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County education foundation is awarding nearly $700,000 in scholarships to high school seniors and one senior said his scholarship is helping him open doors and venture out.

Eastside High School senior, Aditya Gupte, has big plans after graduation.

“I want to study something that would prepare me for either law school or create a public policy right out of undergrad,” Gupte said.

The foundation will help Gupte and more than 100 other seniors follow their dreams.

With his $60,000 Venture Afar Scholarship he’ll be attending Georgetown University.

Gupte says the process to be awarded was rigorous.

“We had gone through essays and interviews to try out for the scholarship essentially,” Gupte said. “I was really excited, and my parents are really happy and proud of me too so that was really a great experience.”

As an International Baccalaureate(IB) student who’s coached math teams and researched with mentors at the University of Florida, he’s looking forward to having extra money while in undergrad.

“I’ll have more flexibility to join clubs, start research opportunities and service projects.”

In the school year alone, the Senior Scholarship program has awarded over $200,000 in scholarships to about 50 students and just as they’ve done for those in the past, they hope to continue bridging gaps for kids with big dreams like Gupte’s.

“These individuals and organizations have invested into to these students and we hope that they are able to go in and further their education I’m in the able to do what it is exactly they want to do,” Education Foundation’s director of programs, Tatila Paul said.

In addition, nearly 60 students in the foundation’s take stock in children program will receive two-year Florida pre-paid scholarships.

Roughly 40 sponsors, like businesses, organizations and families make the scholarships possible and Gupte was grateful for the couple who have helped make his future bright.

“I’m really thankful to them and they’re really great people.”

For more information on the programs, visit this website.

