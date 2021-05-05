Fire at senior apartment building under investigation
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Fire Rescue and Alachua County Fire Rescue crews responded to a fire Wednesday morning.
In a Twitter post, GFR said the fire was reported at the Atrium of Gainesville, a senior apartment building on NW 41st St.
They said the fire is under control and all residents have been safely located.
