Advertisement

Fire at senior apartment building under investigation

Gainesville Fire Rescue and Alachua County Fire Rescue responded to a fire in Northwest...
Gainesville Fire Rescue and Alachua County Fire Rescue responded to a fire in Northwest Gainesville Wednesday morning.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Fire Rescue and Alachua County Fire Rescue crews responded to a fire Wednesday morning.

In a Twitter post, GFR said the fire was reported at the Atrium of Gainesville, a senior apartment building on NW 41st St.

They said the fire is under control and all residents have been safely located.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Three bodies, presumed to be the man and his two sons, 14 and 11 years old, were found near the...
Developing: Gainesville father and sons presumed dead in suspected murder/suicide in Dixie County
Gov. DeSantis Signs Executive Order Ending Local COVID-19 Mandates
Gov. DeSantis signs executive order ending local COVID-19 mandates
Monroe County sheriff’s deputies arrested 23 year old Tyler Mott on charges of battery,...
Gainesville man arrested after exposing himself in the Florida Keys
The man who died in a Saturday morning crash on University Avenue has been identified as...
UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly weekend crash on University Ave
Residents protest The Collier Companies after claims of discrimination
Residents protest The Collier Companies after claims of discrimination

Latest News

Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast
“It’s a little more challenging to receive help”: NCFL community comes together for nurse...
“It’s a little more challenging to receive help”: NCFL community comes together for nurse recovering from car accident
In Tuesday’s runoff election, Blalock defeated Malcolm Dixon with 58% of the vote. In April,...
Alachua City Commission runoff election results
Woman dies after colliding with semi truck
Woman dies after colliding with semi truck