Fire at senior apartment building under investigation

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Fire Rescue and Alachua County Fire Rescue crews responded to a fire Wednesday morning.

In a Twitter post, GFR said the fire was reported at the Atrium of Gainesville, a senior apartment building on NW 41st St.

They said the fire is under control and all residents have been safely located.

@GFR1882 and #MyACFR are fighting a high rise fire at 2431 NW 41st St. the Atrium of Gainesville. Crews have the fire under control and all residents have been accounted for. pic.twitter.com/KbBpJoD5l4 — Gainesville Fire (@GFR1882) May 5, 2021

