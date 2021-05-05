Gainesville Regional Utilities debt rating takes a dip

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Moving down from AA- to just an A grade under S&P Global Ratings does come at a cost for Gainesville Regional Utilities. An estimate adds more than $20 million to interest costs on its current debt agreements.

“You can’t have a strong city without a strong utility here,” said GRU General Manager Ed Bielarski. The rating downgrade, according to Bielarski, is going to come at a cost for GRU customers.

“It’s about putting a plan together and not really overreacting to it but being very aware of the consequences of it,” added Bielarski. “And so you can’t solve a problem unless you fully recognize what that problem is and I think we’re fully cognizant of what that problem is right now.”

In a letter to city commissioners, Bielarski said the large general fund transfer each year is one of the primary causes of the downgrade. It’s $38 million dollars this year alone.

“Part of that restoration will be, it’ll be increased rates,” mentioned Bielarski. “There’s no doubt about that. But we’ve also got to create a margin that will allow us to pay down some of the debt and I think there needs to be, and commissioners have acknowledged this, that there needs to be a reduction in the general fund transfer and less reliance by general government on that transfer.”

RELATED STORY: GRU debt rating lowered by S&P, General Manager writes critical letter to Gainesville City Commission

Decisions made over the years including the power purchase agreement for the biomass plant and a goal of 100% renewable energy by 2045 also contributed to the downgrade.

“You know, it’s disappointing they wanted to downgrade the credit,” said city commissioner David Arreola. He said the credit agency can’t see the entire picture. Arreola mentioned he’s ready to work with Bielarski on the matter but to not discredit the difficult decisions made in 2020.

“We made the difficult decision last year to have 0 rate increases for any of the utilities because people were really going through unprecedented and very difficult times,” added Arreola. “And so that’s what I mean when I say the rating agencies are a little bit out of touch. We had to make that choice.”

City commissioners, Bielarski and GRU staff will discuss potential rate increases in future city budget meetings.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.