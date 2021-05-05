Gainesville woman dies after being t-boned by a semi truck

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman was killed after her vehicle collided with a semi truck.

State troopers say the 82 year old woman was headed east on County Road 1474 around noon. She stopped at the intersection with U.S 301 north of Hawthorne.

Troopers say she pulled out in front of traffic headed south, and was t-boned by a semi.

She died at the scene, the other driver was not injured.

