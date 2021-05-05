Gators baseball team slides by Stetson in mid-week matchup, 9-6

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The No. 10 Florida Gator baseball team beat Stetson on Tuesday, 9-6, to collect their third win of the season against the Hatters.

Florida started the game in a 2-0 deficit after the Hatters delivered a pair of home runs in the top of the first inning.

The Gators started to make a comeback in the bottom of the second inning when Colby Halter doubled to center field, allowing Sterlin Thompson to score to put Florida down 2-1. Then, Jacob Young singled to left field to advance Halter home to tie the game at two.

The Gators took a 4-3 lead after Kris Armstrong’s sac fly that sent Young home.

Florida continued to build its lead in the bottom of the fifth with Josh Rivera’s RBI to extend the Gators lead to 5-3.

Nathan Hickey gave Florida a 7-3 lead when he doubled to right center field to bring home Halter and Young.

The Gators improve to 31-13 on the year.

Florida continues its season on the road Thursday against the Kentucky Wildcats.

