GRU debt rating lowered by S&P, General Manager writes critical letter to Gainesville City Commission

(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alarm bells are ringing at Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) after they were dealt a “historic” downgrade by S&P Global Ratings.

The financial services company lowered its long-term rating on GRU’s debt two notches from ‘A’ from ‘A-A- negative.’ As a result, GRU General Manager Ed Bielarski fired off a letter to Gainesville City Commissioners critical of their handling of the utility.

S&P expressed concern with “GRU’s very high rates and leverage, the product of investment in renewable resources that have proven to be uncompetitive.”

Bielarski reacted, writing this “is a signal from knowledgeable industry experts that g-r-u is now beyond the crossroads. g-r-u will be forced to navigate the ship against stronger headwinds of higher utility rates, higher leverage, high general fund transfer and financial inflexibility.”

