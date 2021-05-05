GRU debt rating lowered by S&P, General Manager writes critical letter to Gainesville City Commission
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alarm bells are ringing at Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) after they were dealt a “historic” downgrade by S&P Global Ratings.
The financial services company lowered its long-term rating on GRU’s debt two notches from ‘A’ from ‘A-A- negative.’ As a result, GRU General Manager Ed Bielarski fired off a letter to Gainesville City Commissioners critical of their handling of the utility.
S&P expressed concern with “GRU’s very high rates and leverage, the product of investment in renewable resources that have proven to be uncompetitive.”
Bielarski reacted, writing this “is a signal from knowledgeable industry experts that g-r-u is now beyond the crossroads. g-r-u will be forced to navigate the ship against stronger headwinds of higher utility rates, higher leverage, high general fund transfer and financial inflexibility.”
s&p Gru Rating Downgrade by ryan turbeville on Scribd
s&p Bielarski by ryan turbeville on Scribd
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.