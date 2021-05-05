“It’s a little more challenging to receive help”: NCFL community comes together for nurse recovering from car accident

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As a nurse, Lisa Wallace is used to helping others, but now she’s the one receiving help after she nearly lost her life in a car accident on I-75 in March.

At the scene of the crash, Wallace lost her left arm and sustained massive injuries to both of her legs. Even then, her first instinct was to help those around her. She pulled herself out of her car and helped other crash victims until she passed out from blood loss. She was then was taken to UF Health Shands, the very hospital she used to work.

“You had to go through the stages of grief, and some stages take a little longer to go through, but finally I decided I don’t want to just live, I want to thrive,” said Wallace.

After two months of surgeries, physical therapy, and recovery at the hospital, she made it back home just in time for her daughters third birthday.

“The whole time I was in the hospital I was like ‘do you think I’ll be home by May 2’ and they’re like ‘it’s unlikely but maybe maybe by some miracle that could happen’,” said Wallace.

She said she couldn’t have made it to this point without the support of family, friends and complete strangers. Thousands of people have come together to support her, from donating to her GoFundMe page to hosting blood drives, bake sales and more.

“I’m used to taking care of others so it’s a little more challenging to receive help, but it’s been such an outpour of love and support from everyone in the community,” said Wallace.

Now she’s looking forward to her next chapter, counting down the days until she can be fitted for prosthetics so she can return to work.

“I wanna go back to nursing and help moms, and babies. I loved my job it was amazing.”

Until then, she’ll find new ways to continue doing what she loves best.

“I have friends who’ve recently had babies and, you know, they’re having issues so I’m like ‘call me, reach out I’d love to help you’ I have this time so I’d love to use it in a positive way and help others,” Wallace said.

