Man missing after boat crash on Suwannee River Tuesday night

O’BRIEN, Fla. (WCJB) - A Suwannee Co. man is missing after a boat he was in crashed on the Suwannee River Tuesday night.

According to the family of the missing man, the individual who is being searched for is Andor Dora, of O’Brien.

According to Suwannee County Sheriff’s Deputies, three men were on the river around 8 pm when their boat suffered a mechanical issue that caused the boat to accelerate quickly into a tree.

The crash happened on the Lafayette Co. side of the river.

All three men were ejected form the boat. The two other men were able to swim to the river banks, one on the Suwannee side and the other on the Lafayette side.

The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Fish and Wildlife to search for Dora.

Deputies do not expect foul play at this time.

