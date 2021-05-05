Advertisement

Ocala City Council debates limiting Mayor Kent Guinn’s veto power

Guinn asserts they include emergency orders while some council members disagree.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A running debate over the veto power of the Mayor of Ocala failed to get clarity at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

Last week council members sparred with Mayor Kent Guinn over the extent of his veto power, Guinn asserts they include emergency orders while some council members disagree. A proposal was placed on the agenda to revise the city charter to give the mayor a 48 hour window to veto emergency ordinances.

Council members were unhappy with that and no one made a motion to introduce it.

