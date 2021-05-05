TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Ethan Cockey (Eastside)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tennis has been a consistent part of Ethan Cockey’s life, since he was a child.

He developed a love for the game after watching his older brother pick up the sport.

Cockey’s participated in soccer, swimming, and golf while attending Eastside High School, but only stuck with tennis all four years.

The Rams senior went 9-2 this season, while he led his team to their first appearance in the state semifinals in more than five years.

As the number one player on his team, Cockey takes on the toughest player from the opposition, but never seems to sweat the competition.

“I just tell myself it doesn’t matter and the stress is gone,” said Eastside Senior tennis player Ethan Cockey. “So, it’s fine like that. You don’t focus on winning or losing. It’s just you’re out there doing your thing, it’s all you need.”

Cockey’s coach believes his star player’s calm, cool demeanor comes from his positive mindset.

“He’s got so much positive energy,” said Eastside Boys Tennis Coach Don Reeder. “He never lets the point bring him down, whether he misses the shot or anything like that. He’s a good leader in general, he’s a good role model for the other team members. He’s already a solid tennis player, but his positive energy is what makes the difference.”

In the classroom, Cockey also shines brightly. He has a 5.0 weighted g.p.a. His strong sense of commitment to academics comes from his upbringing.

“My parents were definitely a big motivator in doing well,” said Cockey. “And my siblings were too. They did well in school so that kind of motivated me to do just like them.”

The outgoing Ram plans to attend the University of Florida and major in Biology. He said he wants to become a doctor, like his father. However, he’s not deadset on any career path just yet.

“I’ve got time to decide I guess, that’s my mindset. I’m not really sure what I’m gonna do, but I’ve got the four years to figure things out.”

Regardless of his choice, Cockey’s coach knows his number one player won’t have an issue navigating life.

“He doesn’t really exude negativity at all. He’s always caring for other people. He’s just got a good work ethic. He’s just a great kid.”

Ethan Cockey’s stellar production on the tennis court and in the classroom have earned him the honor being name the TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week.

