Woman, 25, gives birth to 9 babies after only expecting 7

A pregnant woman holds her stomach.
A pregnant woman holds her stomach.
By Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — A Malian woman has given birth to nine babies after only expecting seven, Mali’s Ministry of Health said Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Halima Cisse gave birth to the babies via cesarean section on Tuesday in Morocco after being sent there for special care, the ministry announced.

“The newborns (five girls and four boys) and the mother are all doing well,” Mali’s health minister said in a statement.

Cisse had been expecting seven babies. Malian doctors, under government orders, sent Cisse to Morocco for the births because there wasn’t adequate equipment to deal with this extremely rare pregnancy.

The private Ain Borja clinic in Casablanca, where she was treated, confirmed she gave birth there.

