Advertisement

A Gainesville man is in jail after hitting a deputy’s vehicle and fleeing

DE'ANTRE SLEDGE ARREST
DE'ANTRE SLEDGE ARREST(ASO)
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County deputies arrested a man after he hit a patrol vehicle and led a high-speed chase through Newberry, Wednesday morning.

According to the arrest report, a sheriff’s deputy pulled over De’Antre Sledge for speeding in the 14500 block of SW 8th Avenue.

Sledge then backed into the deputy’s vehicle and drove off.

Deputies say the 20-year-old reached speeds of 90mph during the chase.

Sledge eventually pulled over and ran away on foot.

The two women who were in the back of his car were taken in and questioned about the driver.

He was located and arrested later that morning.

Sledge was booked into the Alachua County jail and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and fleeing at high speeds.

His bond is set at $45,000.00.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Three bodies, presumed to be the man and his two sons, 14 and 11 years old, were found near the...
Developing: Gainesville father and sons presumed dead in suspected murder/suicide in Dixie County
Andor Dora
Update: Missing boater’s body recovered from Suwannee River
GRU debt rating lowered by S&P, General Manager writes critical letter to Gainesville City Commission
The 82 year old woman was headed east on County Road 1474 around noon. She stopped at the...
Gainesville woman dies after being hit by a semi truck
“It’s a little more challenging to receive help”: NCFL community comes together for nurse...
“It’s a little more challenging to receive help”: NCFL community comes together for nurse recovering from car accident

Latest News

The grant is funded by the US Economic Development Administration and will install fire...
Columbia County report: Lake City get’s a $2.2 million federal grant to repair airplane hangars at HAECO
Safety of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine studied for children six months and older
Safety of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine studied for children six months and older
Alachua County Pets: Jello, Henny, and Dino
Alachua County Pets: Jello, Henny, and Dino
“What’s Up?” with WIND-FM
“What’s Up?” with WIND-FM