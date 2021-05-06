A Gainesville man is in jail after hitting a deputy’s vehicle and fleeing

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County deputies arrested a man after he hit a patrol vehicle and led a high-speed chase through Newberry, Wednesday morning.

According to the arrest report, a sheriff’s deputy pulled over De’Antre Sledge for speeding in the 14500 block of SW 8th Avenue.

Sledge then backed into the deputy’s vehicle and drove off.

Deputies say the 20-year-old reached speeds of 90mph during the chase.

Sledge eventually pulled over and ran away on foot.

The two women who were in the back of his car were taken in and questioned about the driver.

He was located and arrested later that morning.

Sledge was booked into the Alachua County jail and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and fleeing at high speeds.

His bond is set at $45,000.00.

