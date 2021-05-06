A new face takes Gainesville city commission seat at swearing-in ceremony

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Newcomer Desmon Duncan Walker sits alongside her colleagues at Gainesville City hall as the newly sworn-in District One city commissioner.

“I always want district one to know how victorious they already are,” said Duncan-Walker.

Duncan-Walker holds the seat for district one after defeating incumbent Gigi Simmons. She will serve the district for three years as commissioner.

“My first plan of action is to connect with the people,” mentioned Duncan-Walker. “They always are at the core of this work. The people can never be left out. So my first order of business is making sure that I connect with them bringing them into this entire process so it’s really about listening to what their needs are. First order of business.”

In just a few minutes, Desmon Duncan-Walker will be sworn-in as the District 1 Gainesville city commissioner. I’ll have the full story at 5 and 6. @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/w2NJGCy0VU — Ruelle Fludd (@ruellefluddnews) May 6, 2021

Sworn in for a second term, at-large commissioner Gail Johnson was joined by Duncan-Walker for the swearing-in ceremony at city hall.

“Gainesville will be a place where we will champion responsible growth and development,” said Johnson.

It was a moment that sparked inspiration for Kiara Laurent who watched the ceremony from afar.

“I literally was looking at them today like wow these are two women that I adore.”

Family and friends felt the same as they filled the commission chambers to support the two commissioners. As a community activist and leader within the local chapter of the Dream Defenders, Laurent says the moment was surreal.

“I want to be a model to my community and guide that same trailblazing that they’re doing I want to do the same thing,” added Laurent. “Just from being in the streets with them, to being in meetings and to seeing them on this platform, it’s just like honestly a role model for children who look like me.”

With unanimous approval, Johnson now serves as mayor pro-tem of the commission.

