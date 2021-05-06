Advertisement

Airman returns home and surprises son at school

TSgt Vernon Hayes surprises his son Jayden Hayes at Micanopy Area Cooperative School.
TSgt Vernon Hayes surprises his son Jayden Hayes at Micanopy Area Cooperative School.(WCJB)
By Taylor Simpson
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Third-grader Jayden Hayes got the surprise of his life when his dad him after being in the Middle East for eight months.

Teachers at the Micanopy Area Cooperative School told students they were doing P.E. inside.

They started playing games like heads-up seven up.

Jayden was unaware his family and his dad TSgt. Vernon Hayes were hiding behind a curtain.

When the kids picked their heads up Jayden’s dad was standing in front of him surprising Jayden.

Hayes arrived yesterday from Jordan and said he was happy to be back.

“I’m finally happy to be back, been gone too long. Just happy to be back around family and comfortable.”

Teachers and family members say Jayden talked about his dad all the time and was counting down the days to see him

Jayden said this is the best day ever.

