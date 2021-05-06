Advertisement

Alachua County Pets: Jello, Henny, and Dino

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

Jello is a 4-year-old American Staffordshire who staff says jiggles like jello with all her happiness. They say she loves playing with her toys and think someone would be charmed by her supermodel smile.

Henny is a 2-year-old Husky mix who’s lively and playful. A grown-up family might be best for her especially one with other dogs she can spend time with. Don’t let her size fool you, she’s convinced she’s a lap dog.

Dino is an 8-year-old American Staff who’s warmed up in his time at the shelter. They say he’s gone from shy and fearful to having a great time in the office. He’s a gentle boy looking to give out some hugs.

They invite everyone to come to find their fairy tale ending this month.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Adoptions include their spay and neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips. Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

You can contact Alachua County Animal Services at 1-352-264-6870 ext. 5, or email ACAS@alachuacounty.us.

