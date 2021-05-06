Basketball player Aidan Newman of St. Francis signs with Fairleigh Dickinson

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After filling up stats sheets and ripping basketball nets statewide, St. Francis guard Aidan Newman is ready for the next level of play.

Newman signed to play at Division III Fairleigh Dickinson Florham Campus in Madison, New Jersey on Wednesday, fulfilling a life-long goal of competing in college basketball.

Newman, a 5′11″ guard, averaged 19.9 points per game as a senior and made 38 percent of his three-pointers. He says it wasn’t difficult to identify his dream school.

“My best friend went up with me and we said we’re going to sign together so this has been a plan for me for a long time to go play college basketball,” said Newman. “It’s crazy that it’s actually happening.”

The Fairleigh Dickinson Devils went winless in seven games this past season.

