Belleview rallies to knock off Dunnellon in Regional Quarterfinal

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Belleview Rattlers Softball team entered Wednesday night’s Class 4A Region 2 Quarterfinal game undefeated against the Dunnellon Tigers this season, but would require some late-game heroics to move to 3-0.

In the top of the 1st, the Tigers jumped on the Rattlers with a leadoff home run by Camren Darnell. She took a big cut at the third pitch she saw from Belleview starting pitcher, Lauren Reimsnyder, and connected barrel to ball that launched it high and far over the wall in left field to put Dunnellon up 1-0.

Belleview struggled to get anything going against Dunnellon starter, Courtny Dosena, but broke through in the 4th.

Asis Howard smacked a ball to the gap in left-center to record a stand-up double, then came home to tie the game off Brooke Butcher’s rbi triple.

Dunnellon grabbed a short-lived 2-1 lead, before Belleview summoned their late-game rally.

In the bottom of the 6th, the Rattlers had Emily Pearce standing on third base with one out, trailing 2-1, when Lynnay Howard slapped a hard ground ball to short, the throw home was a bang-bang play, but home plate umpire called Pearce safe.

A few batters later, Jordan McLaughlin stepped to the batters box, with a chance to bring home the go-ahead run at third. On the fifth pitch she saw, she drove another hard groundball to short, but this time, the defender decided to throw to first instead of home, so Reimsnyder slid in safely to give the Rattlers the lead, 3-2.

In the top of the 7th, Dunnellon made one last attempt to fight back.

With Darnell standing at first with no outs, K’mari Williams smoked a line drive down the third base line, but it was stabbed out of the air by Kylah Gardner for the first out, then she threw over to first base to double-up the Darnell for the second out.

The home crowd exploded in excitement as they knew their team just needed one more out to clinch the win.

A few pitches later the game was over and Belleview had won the game, 3-2.

The Rattlers will play the winner of North Marion/Inverness Citrus on Tuesday, May 11.

