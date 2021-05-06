Charitable fund set up in honor of Reinhart brothers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Community Foundation of North Central Florida says they are helping the family and friends of Brody and Rex Reinhart set up a charitable fund in their honor.

The two brothers are the victims of an suspected murder/suicide by their father, Paul Reinhart, on May 4, 2021.

The Foundation says they are helping to identify charitable groups that can benefit from the fund in the coming days, and hope to soon have a list.

Those who wish to donate to the fund can follow this link on the C.F.N.C.L.’s website.

