Charitable fund set up in honor of Reinhart brothers

The Community Foundation of North Central Florida is assisting with the fund.
The Community Foundation of North Central Florida is assisting with the fund.(Community Foundation of NCFL)
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Community Foundation of North Central Florida says they are helping the family and friends of Brody and Rex Reinhart set up a charitable fund in their honor.

The two brothers are the victims of an suspected murder/suicide by their father, Paul Reinhart, on May 4, 2021.

RELATED STORY: Gainesville father and sons presumed dead in suspected murder/suicide in Dixie County

The Foundation says they are helping to identify charitable groups that can benefit from the fund in the coming days, and hope to soon have a list.

RELATED STORY: Memorial painted on 34th Street wall for brothers killed in suspected murder-suicide

Those who wish to donate to the fund can follow this link on the C.F.N.C.L.’s website.

