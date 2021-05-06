Columbia County report: Lake City get’s a $2.2 million federal grant to repair airplane hangars at HAECO

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City officials are looking to finalize the paperwork for a 2.2 million dollar federal grant to make improvements to two hangers at HAECO.

Last Monday City Council members voted unanimously in favor of accepting the grant.

The grant is funded by the US Economic Development Administration and will install fire suppression systems and make roof repairs to sections of the roofs of two-city-owned hangars. It will also create 86 jobs for the company.

“With this improvement, we’re doing all the hangars they have out there. It’s going to be able to make them very competitive in a market that has been struggling with the pandemic and everything with that. We’ll be very well poised for future growth and future jobs in our community,” said Lake City, City Manager Joe Heflemberg.

The county commission is considering approval of the grant Thursday night at their meeting. If approved the project will take about 28 months to complete.

Florida Gateway College has a new Horticulture and turfgrass workforce program. This program will provide instructions in Botany, Landscape plants and design, turfgrass, and irrigation. The new program is part of the golf and landscape operations department. That ranks in the top 3 programs among programs at Penn State and Rutgers University.

Also, the Lake City Fire Department was busy with a hive of bees found in a tree in their parking lot. Luckily there was a beekeeper on staff. No humans or bees were injured and the beehive was moved safely to a new location.

