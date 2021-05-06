Advertisement

Columbia County teacher fired after kicking student with disabilities

Lake City Middle School sign
Lake City Middle School sign(LCMS)
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Columbia County school teacher was fired after accusations she kicked a student, according to documents obtained by TV20.

According to the investigation report by the Director of Purchasing and Risk Management Keith Hatcher, the incident happened on Jan. 19 at Lake City Middle School, but an investigation was launched in March after the allegations were brought to the attention of the superintendent.

The investigation determined that Denise Nash kicked a student in her ESE class after other employees tried helping the student off the floor. Due to the student’s age and disability she was not interviewed, however, three adults witnessed the incident. It was reported to a supervisor but not immediately to the superintendent’s office.

A second investigation was launched into principal Robert Cooper and assistant principal William Murphy for not reporting the incident to the superintendent.

We reached out to Columbia County School Board Chair Stephanie Johns would not comment on either investigation citing “ongoing litigation.”

