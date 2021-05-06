Donovin Jones signs to play lacrosse at Coker

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Donovin Jones loved lacrosse from the moment he first picked up a stick as a middle schooler. On Wednesday, he fulfilled his dream of signing to play the sport in college.

Jones committed to Coker University in Hartsville, South Carolina, which plays at the Division II level. He was drawn to the school by the fact that it offers his choice for a major, Sport Science.

Jones says the fastest game on two feet offers something for everyone.

“You have the physicality of football, the footwork of basketball, the endurance of soccer, the hand-eye coordination of baseball and it’s played on a field 110 yards long,” said Jones. “There really is nothing like it.”

Jones plays long-stick midfield for the Bobcats, who finished as district runner-up this spring.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.