Historic building damaged by fire is now being restored

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Newberry Mayor Jordan Marlowe is expressing new hope for an historic building damaged by fire.

Marlowe said in a facebook post, an architect that does work for the city is making plans to restore Newberry Cold Storage. The building is part of “Old Newberry,” the meat shop caught fire in May of 2017.

The mayor says the architect saw the building and quote “fell in love” and is determined to find partners to help him save the building.

