Man accused of brutally murdering wife and daughter has been found not guilty

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Paul Graves Williams, accused of brutally murdering his wife and 15 year old daughter has been ruled incompetent to stand trial.

Court records show that circuit court Judge David Kreider found Williams not guilty by reason of insanity in the murders of Leslie and Paige Williams in December 2018. A sealed psychological examination immediately preceded the ruling.

Williams has been committed to DCF indefinitely, but his commitment will be reviewed again next year.

