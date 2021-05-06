Marion County Animal Services to receive $50,000 grant

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Animal Services is receiving a $50,000 grant from national non-profit Petco Love.

The Director of Animal Services says the money will allow the shelter to continue to operate as a no-kill shelter, as their need for resources grew since they became one in 2019.

Since its establishment, Petco Love has donated nearly $300 million to animal shelters nationwide.

