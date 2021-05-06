MCSO: Grandson charged with killing grandmother, dismembering her body

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested Nicholas Trench, 31, for the murder and dismemberment of his grandmother.

In a press release a representative of MCSO says Nicholas has been charged with Second Degree Murder, First Degree Arson, and Abuse of a Dead Body, after the remains of his 77-year-old grandmother, Alice Trench, were found in a home in Marion Oaks on March 26, 2021.

ORIGINAL STORY: MCSO Detectives investigate homicide at a Marion County home; neighbors are shocked

Marion County Fire Rescue was initially called to the home the two shared, located on SW 75th Terrace, for a fire. While putting it out, they found what remained of Alice Trench. She had been decapitated and her left arm was removed. MCSO believes the fire was set to destroy evidence of the murder.

Shortly after the discovery of Alice’s remains by firefighters, detectives searched the home, finding cutting tools, a laundry basket with the severed body parts of the victim, and surveillance footage. They say Nicholas can been seen in the video going through the garage, collecting what he needed to dismember and hide the remains of his grandmother. They also say he was the only person at the home with the victim at the time of the murder.

There was, however, no need to hunt down their suspect. Nicholas Trench had already been arrested nearby. MCSO was called to First Steps Education on SW 103rd Street earlier in the day, where they say he was found running around the daycare in the nude. He was being held at the Marion County Jail on charges of Indecent Exposure, Resisting Arrest, and other related charges while the murder was investigated.

Further investigation by the Medical Examiner’s office found Alice had been killed by strangulation and suffocation, as well as beaten. The Fire Marshall’s investigation showed the fire was set intentionally.

Trench is being held at the Marion County Jail without bond while he awaits his next court date.

