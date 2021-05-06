Memorial painted on 34th Street wall for brothers killed in suspected murder-suicide

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Friends and family came out to paint a mural for two Gainesville boys who died tragically in Dixie County.

The mural was painted this evening on Southwest 34th Street for Brody, 11, and Rex Reinhart, 14. Members of the community painted kind words in their memory. Brody was a student at Chiles Elementary in Gainesville, Rex had been a student at Kanapaha Middle School.

“We came out here because our friend passed away and him and his brother. We’re just coming here to support him and paint this memorial for him,” said Heath Vincent a friend of the victim who helped paint the memorial.

SW 34th ST Wall (WCJB)

The brothers were found dead at their vacation home in dixie county with their father Paul Reinhart in what investigators suspect was a murder-suicide. The father made concerning Facebook posts which led Alachua County deputies to attempt a wellbeing check at their Gainesville home. The father and sons were not home, later Dixie County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the family’s vacation home. There they found the bodies of Paul Reinhart and his sons.

