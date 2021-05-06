“My father was a great man”: Family is grieving after the body of a missing boater is recovered

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) -The family of the missing boater Andor Dora is grieving after the body of their loved one was found in the Suwannee River on Wednesday night. According to Florida Fish and Wildlife officials, the body was found at around 5:30 in the evening, the news coming less than 24 hours after the boat crash.

“My father was a great man, and I just want his legacy to go on,” said Andor Dora Jr., the son of Andor Dora, the boater that died in Tuesday night’s crash.

The early morning phone call informing him his father was missing was devastating.

“Very, very difficult to get that call first thing this morning [Tuesday],” explained the heartbroken son.

According to Suwannee County Sheriff’s Deputies, three men were on the river around 8 p.m. when their boat suffered a mechanical issue that caused the boat to accelerate quickly into a tree. Dora Jr. said with the help of officials from FWC, Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, among other agencies, he was able to get closure.

“The worst thing that could happen to somebody, I believe, is not knowing where a loved one is. Especially someone like your father,” explained Dora Jr.

This was one of two boats his father owned, and after getting it fixed, Dora wanted to take it on the water to test it out. When the son first heard the news, he had a moment of realization.

“Realization of the actual situation of kind of like a pin,” said Dora Jr. “Just a bunch of memories and love and just tried to remember all of the good things that has surpassed in our lives and just the conversations.”

According to the grieving son, his father was a master carpenter with hands of gold because he could build anything. He said his father had a big heart and was willing to help anybody.

“He’d give his shirt off his back if he could. Willing to help the littlest guy out didn’t even have to be part of your family,” explained Dora Jr. “Sometimes he would help the littlest guy out more than his own family, direct family just because they were around more.”

This heartbroken son wants to make sure his loving father and grandfather of 6 rest in peace.

Officials with FWC tell TV20 the investigation is ongoing.

