National Day of Prayer event held at Florida Capitol

(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - A hundred people, likely the largest crowd the State Capitol has seen since the beginning of the pandemic, turned out today for the National Day of Prayer, which is held simultaneously in most state capitals. Today, Florida Corrections Secretary Mark Inch used the occasion to pray for two officers hurt this week in the line of duty.

“That you will bring healing to those that have been hurt, to include our correctional officer that was stabbed eight times two days ago. Or our correctional officer who received lacerations stopping one inmate from killing another yesterday. For what happens every day, protect our men and women, whether they are inside the prisons or our probation officers throughout our communities” prayed the retired General.

Inch also prayed for more resources to help inmates return to society.

