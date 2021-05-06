Safety of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine studied for children six months and older

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Any day now, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to extend the emergency authorization for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12 to 15. If approved, shots could begin just days later after the CDC adopts the committee’s recommendation.

This is just the start of studies involving children. Pfizer is also evaluating the safety and tolerability of its vaccines in three other age groups from 6 months old to 11 years old.

Pediatrician Sonja Rasmussen said

“It’s unlikely you’d give a six-month-old the same dose as you would an adult that weighs 250 lbs so they’re gonna have to make sure they get the dosing right and you have to think about if the kids can tolerate it and if they can get other vaccines at the same time or if they need to get it all by itself,” said Rasmussen.

The Moderna vaccine is also being studied in 12 to 17-year-olds. Those results are expected by the middle of the year.

“It’s absolutely essential to make sure this vaccine is safe and that’s why I’m really pleased that the companies are doing very careful studies and the FDA is taking their time to review the data to make sure,” said Rasmussen. “I think so many parents are really excited waiting for this because they’ve gotten vaccinated but they’re waiting to get their kids to get vaccinated so they can go on vacation so they can start doing fun things again so I’m looking forward to these next steps of the FDA authorizing the vaccine.”

Canada just became the first country to approve Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for ages as young as 12.

