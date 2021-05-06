Advertisement

Trenton drills Hawthorne to reach 1A softball region title game

2019 state champions three wins away from another crown
By Kevin Wells
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) -The Trenton softball team made quick work of visiting Hawthorne in Wednesday’s Class 1A region semifinal game, scoring 21 runs in the bottom of the first inning and delivering an easy 21-0 victory to reach the region championship game.

Keeli Zingaro started the scoring for the Tigers (17-1) with a three-run homer that hit the top of the right centerfield fence and bounced over for a home run. By the time Zingaro batted again in the bottom of the first, The Hornets had yet to record an out, and she brought home another run on a fielder’s choice to make the score 10-0.

Ellie Sessler delivered a two-run double in the inning for Trenton, and Adrian Ingram added a bases-clearing triple.

The Tigers advance to face either Dixie County or Williston in next Tuesday’s region title game. The Bears and Red Devils meet in Williston on Thursday.

Hawthorne ends its season 12-3 overall.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Three bodies, presumed to be the man and his two sons, 14 and 11 years old, were found near the...
Developing: Gainesville father and sons presumed dead in suspected murder/suicide in Dixie County
GRU debt rating lowered by S&P, General Manager writes critical letter to Gainesville City Commission
The 82 year old woman was headed east on County Road 1474 around noon. She stopped at the...
Gainesville woman dies after being hit by a semi truck
Andor Dora
Update: Missing boater’s body recovered from Suwannee River
“It’s a little more challenging to receive help”: NCFL community comes together for nurse...
“It’s a little more challenging to receive help”: NCFL community comes together for nurse recovering from car accident

Latest News

St. Francis School, Wed.
Basketball player Aidan Newman of St. Francis signs with Fairleigh Dickinson
Buchholz H.S, Wed.
Donovin Jones signs to play lacrosse at Coker
Newman signs with Fairleigh Dickinson
Aidan Newman to play college hoops
Lacrosse player commits
Jones to play college lacrosse