Trenton drills Hawthorne to reach 1A softball region title game

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) -The Trenton softball team made quick work of visiting Hawthorne in Wednesday’s Class 1A region semifinal game, scoring 21 runs in the bottom of the first inning and delivering an easy 21-0 victory to reach the region championship game.

Keeli Zingaro started the scoring for the Tigers (17-1) with a three-run homer that hit the top of the right centerfield fence and bounced over for a home run. By the time Zingaro batted again in the bottom of the first, The Hornets had yet to record an out, and she brought home another run on a fielder’s choice to make the score 10-0.

Ellie Sessler delivered a two-run double in the inning for Trenton, and Adrian Ingram added a bases-clearing triple.

The Tigers advance to face either Dixie County or Williston in next Tuesday’s region title game. The Bears and Red Devils meet in Williston on Thursday.

Hawthorne ends its season 12-3 overall.

