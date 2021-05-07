Alachua County student named semifinalist in national recognition program

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the ninth time in ten years, an Alachua County Public School student has been named a semifinalist in the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, a selective and prestigious recognition program for high school students.

Aarti Kalamangalam, a senior at Eastside High School, is one of just 625 semifinalists in the nation.

She was invited to apply for the program based on her high college entrance exam scores. She then had to go through a rigorous application process, submitting essays, self-assessments, details of her extra-curricular activities and her transcripts.

“My first reaction was that they must have made a mistake,” said Kalamangalam. “But I also feel honored to represent both my school and my city.”

Kalamangalam’s resume includes success in Eastside’s International Baccalaureate program, service organizations, a leader of the school’s Coding Club, and educational non-profits.

One of Kalamangalam’s favorite activities is working with Teen Trendsetters, a districtwide program that pairs high school students with elementary-age children who need help in school. This year, she’s mentoring a Shell Elementary School online. She’s also tutored students at Eastside.

“I’ve always been really big into teaching,” said Kalamangalam. “I come from a long line of teachers so I feel it’s in my blood. I really like the idea of uplifting people through education.”

Kalamangalam credits teachers at Eastside for helping her and her fellow students consider broader community and social issues.

“We’re taught to think beyond ourselves,” she said. “I think that’s a huge part of growing up, just being a better person.”

Three Alachua County Public School students have been recognized as Presidential Scholars in the last ten years, including 2020 Scholar Helena Jiang from Buchholz High School.

