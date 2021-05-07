Advertisement

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium features in the top 10 interesting places to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla.
Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla.(Jacques Doucet/WAFB-TV (CUSTOM_CREDIT) | WAFB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In the rush to give COVID-19 vaccines, health workers are setting up shop in some unusual places.

A North Central Florida landmark has made a top ten list of those settings.

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium is number four in the Huffington Post’s list of “10 of the Most Interesting, Odd Places People have gotten a COVID Vaccine.”

UF grad Elsbeth Russell is shown with the bandaid on her arm.

She wrote, “I’ve been to the stadium many times...I would have never imagined being there to get a vaccine during a global pandemic.”

