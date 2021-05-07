BREAKING: Marion County deputies search for missing 1-year-old
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ANTHONY, Fla. (WCJB) -Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a one-year-old baby who is considered missing and endangered.
Broady Nash Fincher was last seen at a home on Northeast 20th Terrace Road in Anthony, Florida. He is believed to be with his mother. Law enforcement and Department of Children and Families officials are concerned for his safety.
The mother drives a green Kia Soul with Florida tag #, QRAL61
Broady was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt with a cartoon character on it. He is 27 inches with 20 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair.
Anyone with information should call 911.
