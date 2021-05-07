Advertisement

BREAKING: Marion County deputies search for missing 1-year-old

One-year-old Broady Fincher reported missing and endangered(MCSO)
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ANTHONY, Fla. (WCJB) -Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a one-year-old baby who is considered missing and endangered.

Broady Nash Fincher was last seen at a home on Northeast 20th Terrace Road in Anthony, Florida. He is believed to be with his mother. Law enforcement and Department of Children and Families officials are concerned for his safety.

The mother drives a green Kia Soul with Florida tag #, QRAL61

Broady was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt with a cartoon character on it. He is 27 inches with 20 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with information should call 911.

Missing/Endangered Juvenile Broady Nash Fincher was last seen at 10020 NE 20th Terrace Road in Anthony, Florida. Broady...

Posted by Marion County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, May 6, 2021

