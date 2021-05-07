Advertisement

Columbia County Commission approves grant to improve Lake City Gateway Airport

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A $2M federal grant to make improvements to two hangars at Lake City Gateway Airport has been approved.

The Columbia County Commission voted unanimously to accept the grant, joining the Lake City City Council’s approval.

The grant will pay for fire suppression systems and roof repairs to two city-owned hangars used by aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul company Haceo.

The project is expected to take 28 months to complete.

