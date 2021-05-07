Advertisement

Conviction of former North Central Florida Congresswoman Corrine Brown vacated by appeals court

An appeals court is throwing out the conviction of Corrine Brown.
An appeals court is throwing out the conviction of Corrine Brown.(Lawrence Jackson | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An appeals court is throwing out the conviction of Corrine Brown.

The court ruled in a 2-1 decision that in 2017, a district judge abused his discretion by dismissing a juror who said the Holy Spirit told him Brown was innocent.

Chief Judge William Pryor noted that the juror repeatedly assured the district judge he was following jury instructions.

After the dismissal, Brown was convicted of 18 federal charges of fraud and tax evasion. She is accused of soliciting hundreds of thousands of dollars for a fake charity, then using the money herself.



Brown’s conviction is vacated and the case will now go back to a lower court for a new trial.

