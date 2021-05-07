Dunnellon man arrested for possession of child porn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County man is behind bars after being arrested on 20 counts of child porn possession.

According to sheriff deputies, Rex Bevans was found in possession of child porn at his home in Dunnellon.

Upon arrest the 66-year-old said he has an addiction to child porn and has viewed the material for the past decade most recently uploading more files a few days prior.

He’s in the Marion County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

