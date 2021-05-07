Florida lacrosse beats #4 seed Cincinnati to advance to AAC Championship

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The No. 8 Florida Gator lacrosse team advanced to the Athletic Conference Championship after topping the Cincinnati Bearcats, 19-6 on Thursday to improve to 15-2 on the season.

Paisley Eagan and Grace Hause led Florida offensively, each scoring four goals. Eagan scored a career-high five goals in Thursday’s game.

Shannon Kavanaugh and Danielle Pavinelli each racked up two goals themselves. Kavanaugh’s first goal of the game was her 200th of her college career. She becomes just the fourth Gator to reach such a milestone.

Florida’s defense was lights out, allowing only two goals through the first 47 minutes of the game and caused a total of eight turnovers.

The Gators take on the winner of the Vanderbilt-Temple game Saturday at noon.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.