Advertisement

Food and household item giveaways to be held in Alachua County Saturday

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALACHUA CO., Fla. (WCJB) - Two organizations will be hosting food and household item giveaways in Alachua County on Saturday.

Farm Share will be at the Church of God by Faith in Gainesville Saturday morning to distribute food for up to 500 people. The event will start at 9 and run until supplies run out.

Ivory’s Alachua County Outreach Program will also host a giveaway at Gerald Crisswell Park in Alachua, where they’ll give out a variety of household items, including appliances and clothing. That starts at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Three bodies, presumed to be the man and his two sons, 14 and 11 years old, were found near the...
Developing: Gainesville father and sons presumed dead in suspected murder/suicide in Dixie County
Memorial for Reinhart brothers
Memorial painted on 34th Street wall for brothers killed in suspected murder-suicide
Paul Graves Williams, accused of brutally murdering his wife and 15 year old daughter has been...
Man accused of brutally murdering wife and daughter has been found not guilty
Lake City Middle School sign
Columbia County teacher fired after kicking student with disabilities
Florida Fish and Wildlife officers confirm the body of Andor Dora was recovered in the Suwannee...
“My father was a great man”: Family is grieving after the body of a missing boater is recovered

Latest News

Two people are behind bars for smuggling drugs into the Columbia County Correctional Institution.
Two suspected drug smugglers charged with murder after inmates die at Columbia Correctional Institute
Alachua County Supervisor of Elections
NCFL state lawmakers react to SB 90 law
The first African American to serve on the Supreme Court of Florida was honored today for his...
Honoring Florida’s first black Supreme Court Justice
Three deputies were disciplined after 18-year-old Jakecio Pollard escaped the Marion County jail.
Three MCSO Deputies disciplined after jail escape in February