Food and household item giveaways to be held in Alachua County Saturday

ALACHUA CO., Fla. (WCJB) - Two organizations will be hosting food and household item giveaways in Alachua County on Saturday.

Farm Share will be at the Church of God by Faith in Gainesville Saturday morning to distribute food for up to 500 people. The event will start at 9 and run until supplies run out.

Ivory’s Alachua County Outreach Program will also host a giveaway at Gerald Crisswell Park in Alachua, where they’ll give out a variety of household items, including appliances and clothing. That starts at 11 a.m.

