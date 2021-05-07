Gainesville’s Equal Opportunity Director is resigning, but city commissioners are fighting to keep her

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville city commissioners hope to convince the city’s Equal Opportunity Director Teneeshia Marshall to stay on the job. Last week Marshall submitted her letter of resignation.

Hours after being sworn in, Commissioner Desmon Duncan-Walker said that she does not accept Marshall’s resignation during a city commission meeting. The commissioner thinks Marshall is a phenomenal employee and believes losing her would be a travesty.

“I’m looking forward to all of the individuals on this commission being ready just to have a very human conversation about how we get to these points where people who are brilliant and talented and who want to do the work get to that point. We can salvage this, but it is going to take some work. It is going to take some consistency. It is going to take us being willing to commit to us interacting differently,” explained Commissioner Duncan-Walker.

She thinks Marshall is one of the most valuable employees the city has and said she was heartbroken when she heard the news. Commissioner Duncan-Walker explained this news has impacted Marshall’s staff.

In the resignation letter, Marshall starts by saying, “Please accept this letter as notice of my resignation from the city of Gainesville Equal Opportunity Director position.” However, she does not offer a reason for her resignation. In the letter, she said her last day will be May 28th, but she would be available during the month of June to help the interim director get up to speed. Marshall is also requesting a payout of retirement and PTO, as well as 20 weeks of severance pay and other benefits owed as part of her contract.

During Thursday’s commission meeting, Commissioner David Arreola also expressed concern about accepting Marshall’s resignation.

