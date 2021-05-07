Advertisement

Hitchcock's Markets supports local youth by purchasing livestock

Hitchcock's Markets support local youth through livestock auctions
Hitchcock's Markets support local youth through livestock auctions(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 8:11 PM EDT
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Hitchcock’s Markets participated in local livestock auctions that directly support youth agriculture programs in north-central Florida.

These auctions took place at the Alachua County Fair, Suwanee River Fair, and the Putnam County Fair.

The purchases made by Hitchcock’s support the 4-H and Future Farmers of America, organizations that focus on agriculture education.

Hitchcock’s donated over $30,000 by purchasing by purchasing steers, swine and goats this year.

When speaking about the auctions, CEO of Hitchcock’s Markets Carlos Alvarez stated, “The youth of our communities are our future. It is imperative that we come together and support them every step of the way so our communities will continue to thrive going forward”.

The 4-H and FFA groups rely on support from community members and businesses, such as Hitchcock’s Markets.

According to the Hitchcock’s press release, the money that is raised at the auctions goes directly to the kids so they can support their project for the following year and save up for their college studies.

