Advertisement

Indians, Raiders lose home region baseball playoff games

Four North Central Florida teams in action Thursday night
By Chris Pinson
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WCJB) - The dream of a state championship in high school baseball is still alive for some teams in North Central Florida, but ended for others Thursday night. The Quarterfinal round of action took place with a couple teams on the road and a couple hosting the playoff game. Here are the outcomes of Thursday night’s games:

In Class 3A Region 1, Keystone Heights hosted Episcopal School of Jacksonville, but lost 5-1.

In Class 3A Region 2, Trinity Catholic is moving on to the Semifinals after shutting out Trinity Prep 9-0.

In Class 4A Region 1, Santa Fe was upset by Arnold. The Raiders are out of the playoffs after losing 6-4.

In Class 5A Region 2, Vanguard continues its push for a state title, winning their road game against River Ridge 5-2.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Three bodies, presumed to be the man and his two sons, 14 and 11 years old, were found near the...
Developing: Gainesville father and sons presumed dead in suspected murder/suicide in Dixie County
Memorial for Reinhart brothers
Memorial painted on 34th Street wall for brothers killed in suspected murder-suicide
Paul Graves Williams, accused of brutally murdering his wife and 15 year old daughter has been...
Man accused of brutally murdering wife and daughter has been found not guilty
Lake City Middle School sign
Columbia County teacher fired after kicking student with disabilities
Florida Fish and Wildlife officers confirm the body of Andor Dora was recovered in the Suwannee...
“My father was a great man”: Family is grieving after the body of a missing boater is recovered

Latest News

Union County H.S., Thurs.
Softball region quarterfinals: GHS, Union County fall
Kiyana Williams to Johnson and Wales
Santa Fe signing
Gators move on to conference title game
Gator lax rolls in AAC semis
Keystone hot streak broken by Episcopal
High school baseball region playoffs