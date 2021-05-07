Indians, Raiders lose home region baseball playoff games

(WCJB) - The dream of a state championship in high school baseball is still alive for some teams in North Central Florida, but ended for others Thursday night. The Quarterfinal round of action took place with a couple teams on the road and a couple hosting the playoff game. Here are the outcomes of Thursday night’s games:

In Class 3A Region 1, Keystone Heights hosted Episcopal School of Jacksonville, but lost 5-1.

In Class 3A Region 2, Trinity Catholic is moving on to the Semifinals after shutting out Trinity Prep 9-0.

In Class 4A Region 1, Santa Fe was upset by Arnold. The Raiders are out of the playoffs after losing 6-4.

In Class 5A Region 2, Vanguard continues its push for a state title, winning their road game against River Ridge 5-2.

