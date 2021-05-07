Man paralyzed during crash involving Gainesville Regional Utilities truck awarded $120 Million

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County jury has decided that an man permanently injured in a crash with a GRU truck should be awarded $120,000,000 in recompense.

25-year-old Jacob Rodgers was paralyzed in a car crash in 2015 after a GRU truck ran a stop sign at the intersection of 115th Terrace and NW 39th Avenue, hitting Rodgers’ car.

The jury verdict came down on May 6, 2021, after several years of litigation by Rodger’s attorneys with the Morgan & Morgan law firm, Brian McClain, Jeff Humphries and Brian Lee.

