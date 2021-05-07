Advertisement

Man paralyzed during crash involving Gainesville Regional Utilities truck awarded $120 Million

(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County jury has decided that an man permanently injured in a crash with a GRU truck should be awarded $120,000,000 in recompense.

25-year-old Jacob Rodgers was paralyzed in a car crash in 2015 after a GRU truck ran a stop sign at the intersection of 115th Terrace and NW 39th Avenue, hitting Rodgers’ car.

The jury verdict came down on May 6, 2021, after several years of litigation by Rodger’s attorneys with the Morgan & Morgan law firm, Brian McClain, Jeff Humphries and Brian Lee.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Three bodies, presumed to be the man and his two sons, 14 and 11 years old, were found near the...
Developing: Gainesville father and sons presumed dead in suspected murder/suicide in Dixie County
Memorial for Reinhart brothers
Memorial painted on 34th Street wall for brothers killed in suspected murder-suicide
Paul Graves Williams, accused of brutally murdering his wife and 15 year old daughter has been...
Man accused of brutally murdering wife and daughter has been found not guilty
Lake City Middle School sign
Columbia County teacher fired after kicking student with disabilities
Florida Fish and Wildlife officers confirm the body of Andor Dora was recovered in the Suwannee...
“My father was a great man”: Family is grieving after the body of a missing boater is recovered

Latest News

North Central Florida art galleries hosting month-long exhibit showcase
North Central Florida art galleries hosting month-long exhibit showcase
Data breach by former employee exposes 1,500+ in University of Florida Health Shands system
REX BEVANS
Dunnellon man arrested for possession of child porn
Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast