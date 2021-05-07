Advertisement

Marion County Pets: Hammy, Tanner, and Olaf

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

Hammy is a 2-year-old mixed breed who’s sure to charm with some striking eyes. Staff say he loves playtime and can’t wait to give a special someone plenty of fun times together.

Tanner is a 4-year-old hound who’s looking for fun. He’s an active guy and they think he’d go great with someone who understand his needs and habits. Plus, of course, someone with a place on the sofa after adventures.

Olaf is a 4-year-old kitty who’s all about chin scratches and lazy Sundays. If you can see yourself day-dreaming in comfort with him in your lap, good news!

Adoptions are $5 through the end of today as part of “Cinco de Meow!”

RELATED STORY: Marion County Pets: Branch, Skittles, Mike

Adoptions include their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption, click here.

