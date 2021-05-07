Advertisement

North Central Florida art galleries hosting month-long exhibit showcase

North Central Florida art galleries hosting month-long exhibit showcase
North Central Florida art galleries hosting month-long exhibit showcase(WCJB)
By Josh Kimble
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Four North Central Florida art galleries are teaming up this month for a celebration of creativity and fun.

Melrose Bay Art Gallery in Melrose, Lanza Gallery in High Springs, and the Artisans’ Guild Gallery and the Gainesville Fine Arts Association Gallery are putting on ‘A Renaissance Art Revival’ for the month of May.

The exhibits feature local artists and will include art from all four galleries and each gallery will host its own reception.

“So I thought, let’s do something exciting. You know, after the plague there was a renaissance. So we’ve had a plague for about a year or more and so we’re all anxious to get out there. We’re all anxious to paint,” said Tina Corbette, owner of Lanza.

“The artists have had a year inside to do all kinds of work, so they’ve been anxiouslhy painting, a lot of artists have painted quite a bit. So I think you’re going to see a good quality, diverse form of art in all the different galleries.”

Melrose Bay Art Gallery will host its Open Air Arts Celebration Friday (May 7) from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Artisans’ Guild’s reception will be a celebration of Mother’s Day and will open on Saturday, running from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lanza Gallery will host the Santa Fe Plein Air Art Exhibit next Saturday (May 15) from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. And the Gainesville Fine Arts Association Gallery will host three events: The Desire exhibit is ongoing and will run until May 22. The UMOJA Exhibit will run May 23 through June 19 and the Art Walk Reception will be on May 28 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Three bodies, presumed to be the man and his two sons, 14 and 11 years old, were found near the...
Developing: Gainesville father and sons presumed dead in suspected murder/suicide in Dixie County
Memorial for Reinhart brothers
Memorial painted on 34th Street wall for brothers killed in suspected murder-suicide
Paul Graves Williams, accused of brutally murdering his wife and 15 year old daughter has been...
Man accused of brutally murdering wife and daughter has been found not guilty
Lake City Middle School sign
Columbia County teacher fired after kicking student with disabilities
Florida Fish and Wildlife officers confirm the body of Andor Dora was recovered in the Suwannee...
“My father was a great man”: Family is grieving after the body of a missing boater is recovered

Latest News

Man paralyzed during crash involving Gainesville Regional Utilities truck awarded $120 Million
Data breach by former employee exposes 1,500+ in University of Florida Health Shands system
REX BEVANS
Dunnellon man arrested for possession of child porn
Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast