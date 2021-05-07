Over 2,000 free and reduced-priced summer program seats approved for Alachua County kids
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Board of the Children’s Trust of Alachua County approved funding of over 2,000 free or reduced-price seats for Alachua County summer programs.
Over 20 programs in Gainesville, Waldo, High Springs, Newberry, and Alachua are included. They range from nonprofits and cultural organizations to arts and sports camps.
The children’s trust has been collecting funds since October of 2019 to fund various programs, but the Executive Director says devoting 1.1 million dollars to a summer initiative is a first.
“These provide opportunities for kids to feel safe and supported, to interact with caring adults, and to really get them ready to re-engage the world in a normal way come next fall,” said murphy.
RELATED STORY: NCFL camps prepare for summer as CDC issues new COVID-19 guidance
Parents’ income level determines whether the program will be partially subsidized or completely free.
Each agency is designated a certain number of slots and applicants are expected to contact each one individually. See below for participating programs and phone numbers:
- ACES IN MOTION 352-514-9975
- BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF NORTHEAST FLORIDA 352-377-8003 & 352-373-6639
- CADE MUSEUM FOR CREATIVITY & INVENTION 352-371-8001 X1110
- CITY OF ALACHUA 386-462-1610
- CITY OF NEWBERRY 352-472-5663 X149
- CITY OF WALDO 352-258-6921
- CULTURAL ARTS COALITION 352-219-5793
- CUSCOWILLA-ALACHUA COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS 352-213-4796
- DAYSPRINGS MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH OF GAINESVILLE, FL 352-380-0075
- DEEPER PURPOSE COMMUNITY CHURCH, INC. 352-474-9040
- GAINESVILLE CIRCUS CENTER 352-214-2017
- GAINESVILLE SPORTS CAMP 352-275-2698
- GIRLS PLACE 352-373-4475
- GOOD NEWS ARTS 706-254-6750 & 352-359-6032
- GREATER BETHEL AME CHURCH 352-222-3554
- GREATER DUVAL NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION 352-519-2743
- I AM STEM 352-372-1004
- JUST FOR US EDUCATION 352-448-6087
- KIDS COUNT 352-244-9723
- NORTH CENTRAL FLORIDA YMCA 352-374-9622
- SANTA FE COLLEGE 352-430-8292
- STAR CENTER CHILDREN’S THEATRE 352-378-3311
- TRAVELING ART CAMP FOR KIDS 858-692-7303
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.