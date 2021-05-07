Advertisement

Over 2,000 free and reduced-priced summer program seats approved for Alachua County kids

By Amber Pellicone
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 6:23 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Board of the Children’s Trust of Alachua County approved funding of over 2,000 free or reduced-price seats for Alachua County summer programs.

Over 20 programs in Gainesville, Waldo, High Springs, Newberry, and Alachua are included. They range from nonprofits and cultural organizations to arts and sports camps.

The children’s trust has been collecting funds since October of 2019 to fund various programs, but the Executive Director says devoting 1.1 million dollars to a summer initiative is a first.

“These provide opportunities for kids to feel safe and supported, to interact with caring adults, and to really get them ready to re-engage the world in a normal way come next fall,” said murphy.

Parents’ income level determines whether the program will be partially subsidized or completely free.

Each agency is designated a certain number of slots and applicants are expected to contact each one individually. See below for participating programs and phone numbers:

  • ACES IN MOTION  352-514-9975
  • BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF NORTHEAST FLORIDA 352-377-8003 & 352-373-6639
  • CADE MUSEUM FOR CREATIVITY & INVENTION 352-371-8001 X1110
  • CITY OF ALACHUA  386-462-1610
  • CITY OF NEWBERRY  352-472-5663 X149
  • CITY OF WALDO  352-258-6921
  • CULTURAL ARTS COALITION  352-219-5793
  • CUSCOWILLA-ALACHUA COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS   352-213-4796
  • DAYSPRINGS MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH OF GAINESVILLE, FL   352-380-0075
  • DEEPER PURPOSE COMMUNITY CHURCH, INC. 352-474-9040
  • GAINESVILLE CIRCUS CENTER  352-214-2017
  • GAINESVILLE SPORTS CAMP  352-275-2698
  • GIRLS PLACE  352-373-4475
  • GOOD NEWS ARTS  706-254-6750 & 352-359-6032
  • GREATER BETHEL AME CHURCH  352-222-3554
  • GREATER DUVAL NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION 352-519-2743
  • I AM STEM 352-372-1004
  • JUST FOR US EDUCATION  352-448-6087
  • KIDS COUNT  352-244-9723
  • NORTH CENTRAL FLORIDA YMCA   352-374-9622
  • SANTA FE COLLEGE  352-430-8292
  • STAR CENTER CHILDREN’S THEATRE  352-378-3311
  • TRAVELING ART CAMP FOR KIDS  858-692-7303

