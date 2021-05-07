Over 2,000 free and reduced-priced summer program seats approved for Alachua County kids

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Board of the Children’s Trust of Alachua County approved funding of over 2,000 free or reduced-price seats for Alachua County summer programs.

Over 20 programs in Gainesville, Waldo, High Springs, Newberry, and Alachua are included. They range from nonprofits and cultural organizations to arts and sports camps.

The children’s trust has been collecting funds since October of 2019 to fund various programs, but the Executive Director says devoting 1.1 million dollars to a summer initiative is a first.

“These provide opportunities for kids to feel safe and supported, to interact with caring adults, and to really get them ready to re-engage the world in a normal way come next fall,” said murphy.

Parents’ income level determines whether the program will be partially subsidized or completely free.

Each agency is designated a certain number of slots and applicants are expected to contact each one individually. See below for participating programs and phone numbers:

ACES IN MOTION 352-514-9975

BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF NORTHEAST FLORIDA 352-377-8003 & 352-373-6639

CADE MUSEUM FOR CREATIVITY & INVENTION 352-371-8001 X1110

CITY OF ALACHUA 386-462-1610

CITY OF NEWBERRY 352-472-5663 X149

CITY OF WALDO 352-258-6921

CULTURAL ARTS COALITION 352-219-5793

CUSCOWILLA-ALACHUA COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS 352-213-4796

DAYSPRINGS MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH OF GAINESVILLE, FL 352-380-0075

DEEPER PURPOSE COMMUNITY CHURCH, INC. 352-474-9040

GAINESVILLE CIRCUS CENTER 352-214-2017

GAINESVILLE SPORTS CAMP 352-275-2698

GIRLS PLACE 352-373-4475

GOOD NEWS ARTS 706-254-6750 & 352-359-6032

GREATER BETHEL AME CHURCH 352-222-3554

GREATER DUVAL NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION 352-519-2743

I AM STEM 352-372-1004

JUST FOR US EDUCATION 352-448-6087

KIDS COUNT 352-244-9723

NORTH CENTRAL FLORIDA YMCA 352-374-9622

SANTA FE COLLEGE 352-430-8292

STAR CENTER CHILDREN’S THEATRE 352-378-3311

TRAVELING ART CAMP FOR KIDS 858-692-7303

