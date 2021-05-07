Santa Fe’s Kiyana Williams signs to play soccer at Johnson and Wales

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) -Santa Fe’s Kiyana Williams fell in love with soccer as the result of a happy accident.

“During my sophomore year when we went against Vanguard, it was a goal I made by the ball being kicked in my face,” said Williams. “That’s when I knew this was the sport for me.”

Williams scored most of her goals in high school the conventional way, and on Thursday, she signed to play the sport at Johnson and Wales University in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Wildcats compete at the Division II level. Williams, a forward-midfielder, believes she will enjoy attending a DII school.

“I wanted to go more smaller, more concentrated, and it’s pretty exciting to get this opportunity,” said Williams. “I know only about seven percent of people who want to be athletes get this opportunity, so to be part of that seven percent is pretty exciting.”

As a senior, Williams helped the Raiders win a district title and reach the region playoffs.

