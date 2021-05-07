Advertisement

Softball region quarterfinals: GHS, Union County fall

Dixie County prevails over Williston; Trenton looms next
By Kevin Wells
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 12:21 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(WCJB) -The GHS Hurricanes, ranked sixth in Class 5A by Maxpreps, were upset in Thursday’s home region quarterfinal game, falling to Matanzas, 1-0. The only run of the game scored on an RBI double by the Pirates’ Alyssa Payne in the third inning. Emma Wood collected the game-ending strikeout for Matanzas when the Hurricanes had the tying run on second base. GHS ends its season 18-7 overall.

It was a rough night for Union County as well. The Fightin’ Tigers lost their 1A region semifinal game to Taylor County, 14-5. The Bulldogs move on to face Branford in the region final after the Buccaneers took down Hilliard, 6-1.

Also in 1A, Dixie County slid past Williston, 1-0 to set up a region championship game matchup against Trenton.

Santa Fe and Trinity Catholic also saw their seasons end with losses in the 3A region quarterfinals.

