Three MCSO Deputies disciplined after jail escape in February

By Taylor Simpson
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Three deputies were disciplined after 18-year-old Jakecio Pollard escaped the Marion County jail.

On the afternoon of February 2, deputies said Pollard escaped the jail while waiting to be transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Around 4:34 pm video shows Pollard walking to a side release door and pushing the intercom button.

Shortly after the door was opened for a Heart of Florida employee, Pollard followed her out.

Three deputies were disciplined, Sgt. Gessica Gonzalez was demoted to detention deputy and was suspended three days without pay.

After leaving the booking area 17 minutes without a supervisor.

Detention Assistant Betsy Iturrey was suspended five days without pay for allowing Detention Assistant Charles Paddock to open the doors while he had been only training for 12 days.

It was also his first time in the inmate control area.

Detention Deputy Samantha Davis was suspended one day without pay for letting Pollard use the phone.

Once deputies realized what happened they searched for Pollard for several hours, later that day he turned himself into the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Pollard’s case is set for a jury trial on July 19th.

