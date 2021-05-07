Advertisement

Tourism industry in recovery, animal sanctuary hoping for positive changes this summer

By Julia Laude
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA Fla. (WCJB) - The tourism industry is on the mend in north central Florida.

With relaxed COVID-19 guidelines, some business owners are hoping this summer will be the time when they finally bounce back.

The tourism industry in Marion County, is a billion dollar industry, with millions of people traveling through the area every year.

But during 2020, a 34 percent drop in the statewide industry had a major impact on Marion County.

Tourism officials said they have a good feeling about 2021.

“Our predictions for the summer are one of great positivity. We’re looking at 17 million dollars in economic impact. We’re bringing in events like the Youth World series event and so we just have an amazing amount of activity,” Tourist Development Director, for the Ocala / Marion County Visitors and Convention Bureau, Loretta Shaffer said.

And one organization is hoping to receive some of those positive vibes.

Sue Nassivera is the President and Owner of the Endangered Animal Rescue Sanctuary in Citra.

Right now she has 18 big cats in her care that eat between 15 to 30 pounds of meat every day.

She said it’s been hard not having tours running.

“That is where our money comes from. We’re a privately owned sanctuary so we get no money from anywhere but the public. Private donations and our tours,” Nassivera said, “We need the public to come out and support us.”

But she said she hopes, with new CDC guidelines on masks and the ability to social distance during the outdoor tour, she will see visitors again soon.

“Usually summers are slow for us because it’s hot but we’ve changed it, we’re doing the 10a.m. tours so I think that’s going to help us a lot. People are anxious to get out. We’re outside, so even if you want to social distance, you more than can, so it’s easy to come out for a hour hours with us and still be able to be safe,” she added.

Staying safe while boosting a Marion County industry.

Related story: Norwegian Cruise Line threatens to skip Florida ports

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Three bodies, presumed to be the man and his two sons, 14 and 11 years old, were found near the...
Developing: Gainesville father and sons presumed dead in suspected murder/suicide in Dixie County
Memorial for Reinhart brothers
Memorial painted on 34th Street wall for brothers killed in suspected murder-suicide
Paul Graves Williams, accused of brutally murdering his wife and 15 year old daughter has been...
Man accused of brutally murdering wife and daughter has been found not guilty
Lake City Middle School sign
Columbia County teacher fired after kicking student with disabilities
Florida Fish and Wildlife officers confirm the body of Andor Dora was recovered in the Suwannee...
“My father was a great man”: Family is grieving after the body of a missing boater is recovered

Latest News

Two people are behind bars for smuggling drugs into the Columbia County Correctional Institution.
Two arrested for smuggling drugs into Columbia County prison
Alachua County Supervisor of Elections
NCFL state lawmakers react to SB 90 law
The first African American to serve on the Supreme Court of Florida was honored today for his...
Honoring Florida’s first black Supreme Court Justice
Three deputies were disciplined after 18-year-old Jakecio Pollard escaped the Marion County jail.
Three MCSO Deputies disciplined after jail escape in February
On the afternoon of February 2nd deputies said Pollard escaped the jail while waiting to be...
MCSO disciplines three deputies after jail escape