Two suspected drug smugglers charged with murder after inmates die at Columbia Correctional Institute

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are behind bars for smuggling drugs into the Columbia County Correctional Institution.

Two inmates died of fentanyl overdoses in 2019 related to the drug smuggling.

According to documents obtained by TV20, John Toledo-Vasqeuz was an inmate and would distribute drugs such as fentanyl and K2 that were brought to him by his girlfriend, Marisol DeJesus Rodriguez.

Toledo-Vasquez is charged with two counts of murder and smuggling drugs into a prison.

DeJesus-Rodriguez is charged with one count of murder and smuggling as well.

